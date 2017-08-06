3B Miguel Sano was held out of the lineup a day after sustaining a left-hand contusion after being hit in the hand by a pitch. Sano told reporters the hand was more sore on Saturday morning but a precautionary X-ray was negative for any broken bones. The injury is in a similar spot, but worse, than where Sano was hit by a pitch on July 24, which caused him to miss two games

RHP Kyle Gibson (6-9) was steady in his return to Minnesota’s rotation but came away with the loss on Saturday. Gibson gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks in his 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander was making his return to the Twins’ rotation after Minnesota traded Jamie Garcia to the New York Yankees before last Monday’s trade deadline. It was Gibson’s first loss against Texas in six career starts. One mistake proved costly as Nomar Mazara hit a first-pitch, two-run homer in the first inning.

LHP Hector Santiago was in Minnesota this week but manager Paul Molitor announced he will make one more rehab start with Triple-A Rochester before being activated. Santiago has been out since July 3 with upper thoracic back pain. He’s coming off a 5 2/3-inning start on Thursday. Molitor hasn’t revealed where Santiago will mix back in yet. The left-hander has started this season, but he could join the bullpen.

LHP Glen Perkins will move his rehab to Double-A Chattanooga as he tries to come back after missing more than a year following shoulder surgery. Perkins was in Minnesota for a charity event following work with Class-A Fort Myers. Perkins made five rehab appearances.