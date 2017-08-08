3B Miguel Sano was out of the lineup for the third straight day on Monday as he deals with a left hand contusion. Sano underwent an MRI and CT scan on Monday, and the tests didn’t show any additional damage after X-rays on Friday showed no broken bones from being hit in the hand by a pitch. Sano was relieved to hear to hear the tests were negative and hopes to play on Tuesday.

2B Brian Dozier was back in the lineup on Monday after being pulled from Sunday’s game because of an illness. Dozier said he was feeling well on Monday and he participated in an autograph session with fans earlier in the day. The leadoff hitter had a tough night against the Brewers, though. He was 0-for-5 and left eight runners on base. He was 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

SS Jorge Polanco could be coming around after slumping during the middle of the season. Polanco tied a career-high with four hits on Monday, a feat he accomplished on May 22. He has hit safely in five straight games, hitting .471 during that span. Polanco hit .078 in 17 July games. He has 11 career RBI in 12 at-bats with the bases loaded.

RHP Ervin Santana wasn’t as sharp Monday against the Brewers, but he also saw plenty of mistakes behind him. Santana allowed six hits and one walk in his six innings. Just two of the four runs he surrendered were earned as Minnesota made three errors, including two in one three-run inning. Santana has now given up two earned runs in each of his past two starts after allowing four or more in three of the previous five starts.