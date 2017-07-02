Preview: Twins at Royals

The Minnesota Twins hope to end their road trip on a high note and earn a split of their four-game series when they visit the Kansas City Royals for the finale on Sunday. Minnesota came out even after Saturday's doubleheader, dropping the opener to extend its losing streak to three games before rolling in the nightcap to improve to 5-5 on the 11-game trek.

Miguel Sano looks to continue abusing Kansas City's pitching staff after homering in both games of the twinbill and finishing Saturday with four RBIs. The 24-year-old Dominican has driven in five runs in the series, raising his RBI total against the Royals this year to 23 - a single-season franchise record. Kansas City belted six home runs in the doubleheader, including four in the Game 1 victory. One of those shots was the 22nd of the season for Mike Moustakas, which ties the career high he set in 2015 and matched the record for most by a Royal before the All-Star break established in 2000 by Jermaine Dye.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Hector Santiago (4-7, 5.37 ERA) vs. Royals LH Travis Wood (1-2, 6.28)

Santiago lost his sixth straight decision Tuesday, even though he worked only two innings at Boston due to a rain delay. A two-run homer was the only hit allowed by the 29-year-old native of New Jersey, who even suffered a loss in relief against Tampa Bay on May 28 during his slide. Santiago is 3-3 with a 3.93 ERA in 17 career appearances (11 starts) against Kansas City and 1-0 with a 3.60 mark in two turns this season.

Wood will be making his first start since 2015 while with the Chicago Cubs after 25 appearances out of the bullpen in his first season with the Royals. The 30-year-old from Arkansas has thrown 9 1/3 scoreless innings over his last seven relief outings, giving up only five hits and issuing one walk in that span. Wood has allowed five runs on nine hits and eight walks over seven frames in five career games (one start) against Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals designated Seth Maness for assignment to make room for fellow RHP Luke Farrell, who made his major-league debut by starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader and yielding five runs over 2 2/3 innings.

2. Minnesota optioned Alan Busenitz to Triple-A Rochester and recalled fellow RHP Ryan Pressly, who allowed three runs - two earned - and four hits over two innings of the doubleheader opener.

3. Kansas City recalled RHP Miguel Almonte from Triple-A Omaha to replace LHP Matt Strahm, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with patellar tendinitis in his left knee after exiting the first game on Saturday in the fourth inning.

PREDICTION: Twins 8, Royals 6