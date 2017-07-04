Preview: White Sox at Athletics

Melky Cabrera brought his hot bat with him on the road and hopes it remains that way Tuesday, when the Chicago White Sox visit the Oakland Athletics for the middle contest of their three-game series. Cabrera registered four multi-hit performances while hitting safely in eight of the 10 contests during Chicago's homestand before going 3-for-6 in Monday's series-opening 7-2 triumph.

The White Sox again were without Avisail Garcia as the All-Star missed his fifth consecutive game with soreness in his left knee, but rookie Willy Garcia filled in admirably on Monday, recording a pair of doubles and an RBI while also scoring a run. Oakland looks to end a losing streak that reached six games after it managed only five hits in the opener. Adam Rosales registered two of them and also drove in two runs, giving him eight RBIs in as many games. Rookie Matt Chapman returned to the Athletics' lineup after a stay on the disabled list due to a knee infection but went 0-for-4 while striking out three times.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH James Shields (2-1, 3.98 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Daniel Gossett (1-3, 5.57)

Shields is coming off his first win in three starts since returning from a strained right lat that sidelined him for two months, a triumph over the New York Yankees on Thursday in which he allowed three runs - two earned - and five hits over 6 1/3 innings. The 35-year-old Californian is looking to avenge a loss to Oakland on June 24, when he was battered for six runs on seven hits and three walks in three frames. That setback evened Shields' career record against the Athletics at 6-6 and raised his ERA to 4.53 in 17 outings.

Gossett was tagged for five runs and seven hits over five innings in a loss at Houston on Thursday. The 24-year-old native of South Carolina will be making the fifth overall start in the major leagues on Monday and second at home, where he lost to the Astros on June 19 despite allowing only two runs in 6 2/3 frames. Gossett posted his only career win opposite Shields at Chicago on June 24 after giving up two unearned runs and five hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. To make room on the roster for Chapman, the Athletics optioned 1B/OF Matt Olson to Triple-A Nashville.

2. Chicago placed David Robertson on the paternity list and recalled fellow RHP Gregory Infante from Triple-A Charlotte.

3. Oakland 3B Ryon Healy missed Monday's game with upper-back spasms and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, White Sox 4