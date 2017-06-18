Happ pitches into seventh as Blue Jays beat White Sox

TORONTO -- Russell Martin and Kendrys Morales hit two-run homers, J.A. Happ pitched into the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Chicago White Sox 7-3 Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Goins hit the go-ahead triple in the sixth inning as the Blue Jays (33-35) avoided a three-game sweep by the White Sox (31-37). The White Sox had won six straight games at the Rogers Centre dating to 2015.

Happ (2-4) allowed eight hits, no walks and three runs 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander struck out nine in earning his second straight win.

White Sox starter James Shields, who was on the disabled list with a strained right lat, made his first start since April 16 and did not factor in the decision. The right-hander allowed seven hits, one walk and three runs while striking out three in 5 2/3 innings.

Reliever Anthony Swarzak (3-2) allowed three hits and two runs in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss.

The White Sox started the fifth inning with singles by Willy Garcia, Kevan Smith and Yolmer Sanchez to take a 1-0 lead. Melky Cabrera bunted the runners to second and third and Jose Abreu hit a two-run single to increase the lead to 3-0.

The Blue Jays scored once in the bottom of the fifth. Steve Pearce singled, took second on a groundout to third by Goins and scored on a single by Kevin Pillar.

Troy Tulowitzki's two-out infield single, a trickler down the third base line that bounced off the bag, and Martin's seventh homer of the season, a blast to center, tied the game at 3 in the bottom of the sixth.

Swarzak replaced Shields and allowed Pearce's single and a triple by Goins to give the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead.

Danny Barnes replaced Happ after Cabrera's two-out double in the seventh and ended the inning on Tim Anderson's fly out to center.

Left-hander Dan Jennings replaced Swarzak with one out in the bottom of the seventh after Jose Bautista ended an 0-for-11 drought with a single.

Morales blasted his 15th homer of the season to left and the Blue Jays led 6-3. Justin Smoak singled and was forced at second by Tulowitzki. Michael Ynoa replaced Jennings and allowed an RBI double to Pearce.

Barnes pitched around a walk in the eighth and Roberto Osuna pitched a perfect ninth.

NOTES: White Sox RHP Miguel Gonzalez (A/C joint inflammation in right shoulder) was put on the 10-day disabled list Sunday retroactive to Thursday. RHP James Shields was reinstated from the DL to fill the roster spot. ... White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (left biceps bursitis) allowed seven hits and three runs over 5 2/3 innings Saturday with Triple-A Charlotte in his third rehabilitation start. He has been on the DL since April 2. ... White Sox CF Leury Garcia (sore left wrist) did not start Sunday for the seventh straight game. ... Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada (4-5, 4.54 ERA) will face Rangers RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (2-0, 3.28 ERA) Monday in the opener of a four-game series at Texas. ... White Sox LHP Derek Holland (5-6, 3.79 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series against the Twins, who had not listed a starter, at Minnesota on Tuesday.