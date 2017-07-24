Preview: White Sox at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs’ starting pitchers have been dominant since the All-Star break, and they get a key member of the rotation back Monday. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks returns from a seven-week stint on the disabled list to take the mound in the opener of a four-game, home-and-home series against the crosstown-rival Chicago White Sox.

Cubs starters have posted a 2.41 ERA and seven quality starts in nine games since the break, as Chicago has won eight of nine to move into a tie with Milwaukee atop the National League Central. Hendricks hopes to continue that trend in his return from a lengthy bout with tendinitis in his throwing hand. The White Sox will miss former left-hander Jose Quintana, who started in the Cubs’ 5-3 victory in the rubber match of a three-game series against visiting St. Louis on Sunday. The White Sox have the worst record in the American League and have dropped nine straight dating to the final game before the All-Star break, though five of those defeats were by one run.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago (White Sox), ABC 7 (Cubs)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (4-9, 4.89 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (4-3, 4.09)

Gonzalez has been the victim of poor run support as the White Sox have scored three or fewer runs in seven of his last 10 starts. The 33-year-old made his first start since June 14 on Tuesday and held the Los Angeles Dodgers to one run over six innings but took the loss in a 1-0 defeat. Gonzalez has faced the Cubs twice, going 0-1 with a 2.77 ERA.

Hendricks was inconsistent early in the season, often struggling with his usually pinpoint command before landing on the disabled list. The 27-year-old has issued 21 walks in 61 2/3 innings compared with 44 in 190 frames while winning the NL ERA title last season. Hendricks is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts against the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs RH Wade Davis has converted all 20 save opportunities this season, tied for the fourth-longest streak in franchise history and the longest in a single season.

2. The White Sox are batting .154 with runners in scoring position and averaging 2.7 runs during their nine-game skid.

3. The Cubs are batting .337 with runners in scoring position since the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, White Sox 3