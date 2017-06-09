Preview: White Sox at Indians

The Cleveland Indians look to put a disastrous road trip in their rear-view mirror as they speed toward the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Friday. Cleveland erupted for 33 runs to win four of its last five contests at Progressive Field before getting outscored 35-17 during its 1-4 trek through Kansas City and Colorado.

"The only thing we're really consistent in is being inconsistent," Indians manager Terry Francona told reporters on the heels of Wednesday's 8-1 rout by the Rockies. Jose Ramirez belted a solo homer in that contest to extend his hitting streak to four games, is 17-for-45 in his last 12 contests and 3-for-7 with a blast in his career against Friday starter Miguel Gonzalez. Todd Frazier has also been flexing his muscle of late, although his third homer in four contests wasn't enough as Chicago dropped a 7-5 decision to Tampa Bay for its seventh loss in eight outings. The 31-year-old Frazier has taken his lumps versus Friday starter Corey Kluber, going 1-for-21 with nine strikeouts in his career.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (4-6, 4.83 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (4-2, 4.36)

Gonzalez's fast start to the season has been slowed by a brutal stretch in which he has recorded a 1-6 mark with a 6.64 ERA over his last seven starts. The 33-year-old was taken deep on three occasions Saturday and allowed six runs on 10 hits in six innings of a 10-1 rout at Detroit. Gonzalez had a tough time of it in his last meeting with Cleveland as well, as he received a no-decision after permitting three runs on eight hits while seeing his pitch count elevate to 101 in 4 2/3 innings on April 13.

Kluber made a triumphant return from the disabled list on June 1, recording 10 strikeouts while scattering two hits over six strong innings in an 8-0 rout of Oakland. The 31-year-old also authored a sterling performance against Chicago on April 21, allowing just three hits and fanning nine while going the distance in a 3-0 victory. Kluber received a bit of extra rest as the Indians didn't want him swinging the bat in the National League park (Coors Field) after just coming off the DL with a back injury.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor has six hits in his last seven games overall and is 7-for-22 with two homers, three RBIs and four runs scored against Chicago this season.

2. White Sox RF Avisail Garcia has collected five multi-hit performances in his last eight contests.

3. Cleveland OF Michael Brantley went hitless in eight at-bats in Colorado, but is 7-for-21 with two homers and five RBIs against Chicago this season.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, White Sox 2