Preview: White Sox at Indians

The Chicago White Sox attempt to win their first road series in more than three weeks when they visit the Cleveland Indians on Sunday for the finale of the three-game set between American League Central rivals. The White Sox, who took three of four at Seattle in mid-May for their last road series victory, rebounded from a loss in the opener to register 14 hits en route to a 5-3 triumph over the Indians on Saturday.

Jose Abreu, who was struggling at a 4-for-29 clip and was hit by a pitch on the left leg in Friday’s loss, came back to record three hits in Saturday’s win and the red-hot Melky Cabrera matched him while improving to 8-for-19 in his last four games. Jose Quintana, who allowed three runs over six innings in a 3-0 loss to Cleveland on April 21, gets the start in the finale for the White Sox while Carlos Carrasco hopes to continue his success against Chicago this season. The Indians have allowed 40 runs in their setbacks during a 2-5 stretch, but their big-ticket offseason acquisition appears to be warming up. Edwin Encarnacion, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract with Cleveland, is 5-for-8 with a pair of homers in the series.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (2-7, 5.30 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (5-3, 3.36)

Quintana gave up one run on four hits and four walks over 5 1/3 innings last time out but totaled 114 pitches and settled for a no-decision at Tampa Bay. The 28-year-old Colombian had yielded 15 runs and 18 hits over seven total frames in his previous two outings, striking out 11 without issuing a walk. Michael Brantley is 15-for-30 with a homer versus Quintana, who is 7-4 with a 2.63 ERA in 20 career games (18 starts) against Cleveland.

Carrasco has allowed at least four runs in three of his last four starts, including an outing on June 3 in which he permitted five runs over 4 1/3 innings of a loss at Kansas City. The 30-year-old Venezuelan dominated the White Sox in two outings earlier this season, yielding one run and seven hits with 15 strikeouts over 15 frames. Tim Anderson is 6-for-16 with a homer against Carrasco, who is 4-9 with a 4.89 ERA in 19 career appearances versus Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. Anderson, who recorded a pair of singles Saturday, has hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests.

2. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor and 2B Jason Kipnis are a combined 1-for-16 in the series at the top of the order.

3. The Indians are 14-15 against AL Central opponents in 2017 after going 49-26 versus division foes last year.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, White Sox 2