Encarnacion powers Indians past White Sox

CLEVELAND -- This was the Edwin Encarnacion the Cleveland Indians have been waiting to see.

Encarnacion had three hits, including a two-out, two-run, go-ahead home run in the fifth inning to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 7-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at Progressive Field.

"That was nice for him and nice for us," said Cleveland manager Terry Francona of Encarnacion's home run. "To see him up there in that situation, doing what we brought him here to do."

Corey Kluber (5-2), in his second start since coming off the disabled list, pitched six innings, giving up three runs and seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. Andrew Miller pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four, and closer Cody Allen, in a non-save situation, pitched the ninth.

Miguel Gonzalez (4-7) gave up four runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss, Chicago's third in a row.

Jose Abreu was removed from the game in the seventh inning after getting hit on the left leg by a pitch from Miller. Abreu has a bruised leg, and will be evaluated further on Saturday.

"He got hit pretty good, but he thinks he'll be fine," Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. "It was mostly muscle that got hit. Just below the left knee."

Leading 4-3, the Indians scored three insurance runs in the eighth inning against reliever Jake Petricka. Lonnie Chisenhall had an RBI double and Yan Gomes added a two-run single.

It was a much-needed win for the Indians, who returned home after losing four of five games on a trip to Kansas City and Colorado.

"It's no secret we haven't played the way we want to," Kluber said. "Maybe we can use tonight as the starting point for us playing better. It's not a bad thing to be reminded that when we play the right way, we get rewarded."

Cleveland took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Michael Brantley.

Kluber sailed through the first two innings but lost it a bit in the third when he gave up four singles and a walk to the first five batters, which the White Sox cashed in for two runs.

Adam Engel led off with a single and Kluber struck out Leury Garcia for the first out. Engel then stole second and scored the tying run on a single by Melky Cabrera.

Abreu walked and Avisail Garcia followed with a single to center. Cabrera attempted to score from second on the play, but center fielder Bradley Zimmer's throw home was in time to retire Cabrera for the second out.

"I got to it quick and tried to get rid of it as quick as I could," Zimmer said. "Fortunately, I had enough on it to get it there."

Todd Frazier lined a single to center, scoring Abreu and giving Chicago a 2-1 lead. Kluber then righted his ship. He retired Omar Narvaez to end the inning, then struck out the side in order in the fourth inning.

"My fastball command wasn't great, but really, they only hit one ball hard. Couple of bloops. Some grounders. I just tried to keep the team in it," Kluber said.

The Indians tied it with a run in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Encarnacion reached on an infield single. Gonzalez retired Jose Ramirez on a flyout for the second out. But Chisenhall's double off the left field wall moved Encarnacion to third base.

Gomes drew a walk to load the bases and Zimmer also walked, forcing in Encarnacion with the tying run.

"That was a huge run for us at the time," Francona said of Zimmer's bases-loaded walk.

A sacrifice fly by Abreu in the fifth inning gave the White Sox a 3-2 lead.

The Indians took the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Carlos Santana walked and Encarnacion blasted a long home run over the center field wall, his 11th homer of the year, giving Cleveland a 4-3 lead.

Ramirez followed with a double and Gonzalez was then removed from the game.

"He had a lot of traffic in the one inning, then left a pitch up to Encarnacion (on the home run)," Renteria said of Gonzalez. "He was trying to go away and he missed."

NOTES: The White Sox claimed INF Alen Hanson off waivers from Pittsburgh and activated RHP Jake Petricka from the disabled list. Petricka had been on the DL since April 6 with a strained right lat. Petricka assumed the roster spot created when RHP Brad Goldberg was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after Thursday's game at Tampa Bay. ... Indians' OF Abraham Almonte could be activated off the 10-day disabled list Saturday or Sunday. Almonte has been on the DL since May 16 with a right biceps strain. ... Indians RHP Danny Salazar, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list on June 6 with right shoulder soreness, had an MRI done on the shoulder that showed inflammation but no structural damage.