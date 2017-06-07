2B Yolmer Sanchez opened the game with an odd home run -- officials called it a home run even though it landed in the field of play and replays didn't seem to show it coming close to striking the catwalks at Tropicana Field. He added a second hit and is hitting .306 on the season.

LHP Jose Quintana pitched 5 1/3 innings and held the Rays to one run on four hits, just missing what would have been his third win of the season. Quintana walked four batters but got out of his trouble as the Rays went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

OF Avasail Garcia crushed a solo home run, his ninth on the year, to give the White Sox the lead in the seventh inning. He leads the team with 39 RBIs and had a second hit to raise his season average to .333, also leading the team.

LHP Carlos Rodon was ineffective in his first rehab outing Tuesday, allowing five runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings for Class A Winston-Salem. He has been out since the season's start due to left biceps bursitis.

DH Matt Davidson had a rough night, going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and dropping his average to .254 on the season. Chicago didn't have many chances to leave runners in scoring position, but Davidson did so in a 4-2 victory.