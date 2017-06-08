RHP Jake Petricka continues to make rehab relief appearances for Triple-A Charlotte as he recovers from a strained right lat. He has given up three runs over three innings in two relief appearances. Petricka was placed on the 10-day disabled list April 5.

1B Jose Abreu went 1-for-4 with an RBI that accounted for the White Sox only run of the game. Abreu is hitting .278 this season. "We hit some balls hard," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "We had nothing to show for it."

LHP Carlos Rodon made his first rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Charlotte, allowing five runs on four hits with six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. He threw 71 pitches. Rodon is expected to make his second rehab start over the weekend for Charlotte as he continues recovering from left bicep bursitis. Rodon was placed on the disabled list April 2.

RHP James Shields will make his second rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. Shields, who has been on the 10-day disabled list with a straight right lat since April 21, is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in three starts this season.

RHP Mike Pelfrey fell to 2-5 after he gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and walked three in 5 1/3 innings. Pelfrey put multiple runners on base in the first four innings but held the Rays to 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.