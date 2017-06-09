RHP Brad Goldberg was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after Thursday's game. Goldberg made one appearance with the White Sox after being recalled from Charlotte on June 3. He allowed four runs in a 1/3 of an inning in his MLB-debut against the Detroit Tigers.

3B Todd Frazier continues to swing a hot bat and went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Frazier is beginning to find his power and has five home runs in the past 10 games, matching his total from his first 40 games of the season.

RF Avasail Garcia went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer off Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi that was estimated at 446 feet. It's Garcia's second home run in the past 10 at-bats. Garcia is batting .330 and has settled in as the White Sox's clean-up hitter,

DH Melky Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a strikeout. Cabrera was a solid bat at the top of the order for the White Sox, who went 10-for-23 in the 1-through-5 slots in the batting order Thursday.

RHP James Shields gave up two runs on four hits over five innings in his second rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. Shields struck out five batters and threw 72 pitches, 47 for strikes. Shields has been on the DL with a strained right lat since April 21.

LHP Derek Holland gave up six runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked three on 101 pitches. Holland is 4-6 on the season with a 3.99 ERA. "I have to pitch better than that," Holland said. "Too many walks is the bigger frustrating thing."