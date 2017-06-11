OF Adam Engel was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte in order to make room on the roster for INF Alen Hanson, who was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh, and joined the White Sox on Saturday. Engel appeared in eight games with the White Sox and was 6-for-20.

LHP David Holmberg, in his third start after starting the season in the bullpen, picked up his first win of the season by pitching five innings, allowing two runs on three hits. "We were hoping he could give us five (innings)," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "He did his job. He minimized the damage, and he did what he does, kept the ball down and gave us a chance."

INF Alen Hanson was added to the roster prior to Saturday's game. Hansen was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh on Friday. Hanson batted .193 in 37 games with the Pirates, before being designated for assignment June 2.

1B Jose Abreu, who was removed from Friday's game in the seventh inning after getting hit in the left leg with a pitched ball, was back in the lineup Saturday, and went 3-for-5, his sixth three-hit game of the season. In his career against Cleveland RHP Josh Tomlin, Abreu is hitting .471 in 17 at-bats, with a home run and three doubles.

RHP David Robertson pitched the eighth and ninth innings to pick up his 10th save of the season. It was the second two-inning save of Robertson's career, the other coming Sept. 3, 2011, as a member of the Yankees. "I wanted to put our best guy out there, to face the top of their order (in the eighth inning)," White Sox Manager Renteria said. "They weren't stressful innings."