3B Todd Frazier had three of the White Sox's eight hits, and drove in both of their runs with a two-run double in the sixth inning. Frazier, who has RBIs in 12 of his last 13 games, was 5-for-10 with two doubles and three RBIs in the three-game series with the Indians.

LHP Jose Quintana's record fell to 2-8 with the 4-2 loss to Cleveland. Quintana gave up three runs and five hits in five innings, and his ERA was the same coming out of the game as it was going into the game: 5.30, which is over two runs higher than his career ERA. "At some point you have to figure it will click for him," manager Rick Renteria said. "You know he'll settle down and may be the second half guy we need."

OF Avisail Garcia doubled and scored in the sixth inning. Garcia has hit safely in each of his last nine games at Progressive Field, batting .343 (12-for-35) in that span with a home run, two doubles and six RBIs.

OF Leury Garcia left the game in the fifth inning after jamming the middle finger of his left hand on second base during a stolen base attempt. "Hopefully it's nothing serious, but we'll know more tomorrow," manager Rick Renteria said.

LHP Carlos Rodon made his second rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Charlotte against Gwinnett. Rodon pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on five hits, with three strikeouts and four walks. Rodon was placed on the 10-day disabled list on April 2 with left biceps bursitis. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4.

RHP Mike Pelfrey, who will start Monday at Baltimore, is 2-1 with a 1.69 ERA in his last four starts. In five career starts against the Orioles, Pelfrey is 2-0 with a 4.23 ERA.