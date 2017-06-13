3B Jake Burger was selected by the White Sox in the first round (No. 11 overall) of the major league draft. The 21-year-old Missouri State product hit .328 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs in 63 games this season. Although he grew up in the suburbs of St. Louis, he said he cheered for the White Sox and idolized Paul Konerko.

RHP Nate Jones experienced a setback and has halted his throwing program in his attempted return from a right elbow injury. The 31-year-old has been on the disabled list since May 4.

OF Leury Garcia did not play Monday against the Baltimore Orioles because of a bruised left hand. He sustained the injury one day earlier in the series finale against the Cleveland Indians. The 26-year-old is hitting .300 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 55 games this season.

RHP Mike Pelfrey received a no-decision after allowing two runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Pelfrey walked five batters for a season high. His ERA increased to 3.88.

LHP Derek Holland (4-6, 3.99 ERA) is scheduled to make his 13th start of the season Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles. The 30-year-old started the season well but is coming off back-to-back meltdowns versus the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays. He is 0-2 with an 18.00 ERA (14 earned runs in seven innings) in his past two outings. In nine career games (eight starts) against Baltimore, Holland is 5-2 with a 3.21 ERA