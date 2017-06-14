1B Jose Abreu went 3-for-4 and now has three-plus hits in seven games this year. He is batting .375 with five doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 15 RBIs and 18 runs scored in 24 career games against the Orioles.

RHP James Shields (1-0, 1.62 ERA) made his third rehab start on Tuesday for Triple-A Charlotte vs. Louisville. He allowed two runs on six hits, walked three and struck out six over five innings. Shields has been on the disabled list since April 21 with a strained right lat. He made three White Sox starts prior to his injury.

LHP Derek Holland (5-6) earned his first victory since May 21 at Seattle and ended a three-game personal losing streak with his one-run, six-inning outing on Tuesday. He became the first White Sox pitcher to go six innings since Miguel Gonzalez on June 3 at Detroit. Holland recorded his ninth quality start of the season and has limited opponents to one earned run five times in 2017.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (4-7, 4.89 ERA) makes his 13th start this season on Wednesday night. Gonzalez suffered the loss in his last start on June 9 at Cleveland, allowing four runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings. It will be his third career start against the Orioles and second at home. He is 0-2 with a 3.55 ERA against Baltimore.

3B Matt Davidson slugged his first career grand slam and recorded a career-high-tying four RBIs. The last Chicago grand slam was by Adam Eaton on Aug. 17, 2016, at Cleveland. Davidson has a team-leading 12 home runs.