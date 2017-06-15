RHP Juan Minaya was optioned the Triple-A Charlotte following Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Minaya, 26, has gone 1-0 with an 8.10 ERA and 15 strikeouts over seven relief appearances with the White Sox this season after being recalled from Charlotte on May 26.

LHP David Holmberg (1-0, 2.74 ERA) is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season in Thursday's series finale against the Orioles following eight appearances out of the bullpen. Holmberg earned the win in his last start June 10 at Cleveland, allowing

RF Avisail Garcia has Chicago manager Rick Renteria's enthusiastic support for American League All-Star consideration. "He putting a pretty good season together, not just pretty good probably top-notch in every aspect of his game," Renteria said. Garcia is batting .333 with 10 home runs and a team-leading 48 RBIs. He's currently sixth in voting for the AL outfield with 698,876 votes. The Yankees' Aaron Judge and the Angels Mike Trout are runaway leaders.

RHP James Shields is expected to return to the White Sox following rehab work and start Sunday in Toronto. He's 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in three starts until he landed on the disabled list with a strained back muscle.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (4-8) took the loss Wednesday, departing after five rocky innings. He gave up eight runs on nine hits, walked two and struck out three. He pitched for the Orioles from 2012-15.