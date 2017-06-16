RHP Michael Ynoa was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list (right hip flexor strain) prior to Thursday's game. He's 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 appearances this season. "I've thrown in the bullpen three times, and I feel good," he said about his recovery work. "No pain, no issues."

LHP David Holmberg was sharp through four innings and departed when the Orioles threatened in the fifth and did not factor in a decision. He's 1-0 with a 3.71 ERA in four starts since entering the White Sox rotation but has not worked more than five innings in seven starts. "Everything went pretty good, I tried to keep them off the bases for the most part," he said. "A couple guys got on there in the fifth and I think we did a pretty good job of keeping it to one run there."

LHP Jose Quintana (2-8, 5.30 ERA) is scheduled to make his 14th start of the season, seventh on the road and first against Toronto on Friday. He's 0-4 with a 6.51 ERA over his last seven starts, which include two quality efforts. His last win came May 2 at Kansas City when he tossed eight scoreless innings. Quintana is 5-2 with a 1.67 ERA over eight starts agains the Blue Jays and 4-0 in four career starts in Toronto.

DH Matt Davidson went 2-for-4 with a home run, scored twice and has home runs in four consecutive games. He's the first White Sox player with homers in four straight games since Alex Rios in 2013 and first with homers in all four games of a four-game series since Paul Konerko in 2010. "I'm just trying to ignore everything outside and take every pitch for what it's worth and be relaxed up there," he said. "It prove that (with) all the hard work you've done that it can happen and it can happen consistently."