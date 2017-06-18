3B Todd Frazier ended an 0-for-18 drought Saturday in the 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays when he homered with one out in the second inning. He has 11 home runs for the season, seven solo shots and four two-run blasts. He was used as DH for the 11th time this season Saturday.

CF Leury Garcia (sore left hand) did not start for the sixth straight game Saturday. He has not started since Sunday. He hit a sacrifice fly as a pinch hitter on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles. He was replaced in center field by INF/OF Alen Hanson on Saturday for the second game in a row.

1B Jose Abreu hit a solo homer in the sixth inning of the White Sox's 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. It was his first homer since May 24 and his 11th of the season -- all on the road.

RHP James Shields (1-0, 1.62 ERA) is scheduled to be reinstated from the disabled list to start the finale Sunday of the three-game series as the White Sox try for a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. Shields has been on the disabled list since April 21 (retroactive to April 18) with a strained right lat. In three rehabilitation starts with Triple-A Charlotte, he was 0-3 with a 3.21 ERA. This will be his fourth start of the season for the White Sox. In 16 2/3 innings, he has allowed nine hits, 10 walks and three earned runs while striking out 16. In 24 career starts against the Blue Jays, he is 12-6 with a 3.28 ERA. The 12 wins are his most against any opponent. In his past 10 starts against Toronto, Shields is 6-1 with a 2.14 ERA.

DH Matt Davidson had his home run streak stopped Friday when he was 1-for-4 with a double and three strikeouts. He hit his 15th homer of the season Saturday in the second inning of the 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays and has at least one extra-base hit during his six-game hit streak. He is batting .417 (10-for-24) during that span with two doubles, five homers and nine RBIs for an OPS of 1.565. He played third base Saturday for the 17th time this season.

