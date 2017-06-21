FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2017 / 5:20 AM / in 2 months

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

CF Adam Engel was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Charlotte. Engel played in eight games with the White Sox earlier this season and was 6-for-20 with seven strikeouts. The 25-year-old Engel was in the lineup Tuesday as Chicago's leadoff hitter and center fielder. Engel takes the roster spot of Leury Garcia, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a sprained finger.

1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to eight games by going 4-for-5 with a home run. Abreu now has 12 home runs this season, all of which have come on the road. Abreu homered in the sixth inning of Tuesday's game, a solo shot to right field.

LHP Derek Holland had his second-shortest outing of the year Tuesday when he exited after 2 2/3 innings in a 9-7 loss to the Twins. Holland gave up seven runs on nine hits, the latter of which matched his season high. Holland has a 12.64 ERA in his last four starts.

DH Matt Davidson hit his team-high 16th home run of the year with a solo blast in the third inning. His homer came one at-bat after Avisail Garcia's two-run homer. Davidson has home runs in six of his last eight games.

