SS Tim Anderson was ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning for the first time of his career, and it came on his 24th birthday. Anderson was tagged out by A's C Bruce Maxwell on a tapper in front of home plate that Anderson argued was foul. White Sox manager Rick Renteria was also tossed.

1B Jose Abreu's single in the ninth inning extended his hitting streak against the A's to 17 games. He has a hit in 11 of his last 13 games overall, hitting .382 since June 12.

RHP James Shields (1-0, 2.42 ERA) will make his second start since coming off the disabled list on Sunday. He allowed three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings to the Toronto Blue Jays in his first start since injuring his shoulder in April. He is 6-5 in 16 career starts against the Oakland Athletics with a 4.15 ERA. In 132 career day games, Shields has a 3.65 ERA.

RHP Mike Pelfrey threw 106 pitches in 4 2/3 innings in Friday's loss, dropping to 3-6 on the season. He had been 3-1 in his previous six starts. Pelfrey allowed two home runs after having not allowed a homer since May 26.