3B Todd Frazier was ejected in the seventh inning on Saturday for the first time in his career after arguing when a review upheld an error call on his throw to first base. Frazier went 1-for-2 with a double. He's batting .209.

RHP Nate Jones (right elbow neuritis) received clearance to throw. He felt good throwing Saturday, manager Rick Renteria said. Jones has been on the DL since May 1. He is 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA.

LHP Carlos Rodon (left biceps bursitis) is nearing a return from the disabled list. Manager Rick Renteria said Rodon will possibly make his next start with the White Sox after throwing 93 pitches Friday in a rehab outing at Triple-A Charlotte. Rodon has been on the DL all season. He went 9-10 with a 4.04 ERA last season.

INF Tyler Saladino (back spasms) was cleared for activity and took ground balls on Saturday. Manager Rick Renteria said the team plans to progress slowly with Saladino. He went on the DL May 27. He's batting .200 this season.

RHP James Shields (1-1) allowed six runs and seven hits before he exited with two on and no outs in the third inning Saturday against Oakland. He logged his 2,000th career strikeout to end the second inning. Shields gave up three home runs in an outing for the first time since Sept. 3, 2016, at Minnesota.