2 months ago
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
June 27, 2017 / 4:15 AM / 2 months ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

RHP Chris Beck exited after a comebacker struck his left leg in the ninth inning Sunday. He has a bruised left hamstring and is day-to-day.

CF Adam Engel hit his first career home run off Oakland RHP Sonny Gray in the third inning Sunday. He's batting .308.

LHP Carlos Rodon (left biceps bursitis) will make his season debut this week in Chicago, but the team has yet to decide on a date, manager Rick Renteria said. Chicago has "TBA" listed as Wednesday's starter against the Yankees. Rodon last pitched Friday in a rehab outing with Triple-A Charlotte. He went 9-10 with a 4.04 ERA last season.

LF Melky Cabrera hit his eighth home run Sunday against Oakland. He's batting .278.

LHP Derek Holland allowed one run, struck out six and walked two in six innings Sunday against Oakland. He threw a season-high 112 pitches. He is 2-3 with a 2.31 ERA in six home starts.

