RHP Juan Minaya was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte before Monday's game against the Yankees. He pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to lower his season ERA to 6.94.

LHP David Holmberg (1-2) drew the loss Monday against the Yankees. He allowed six runs in 5 1/3 innings, but only two of the runs were earned. He gave up five hits, walked four and struck out two. The journeyman said he felt comfortable pitching to C Kevan Smith behind the plate.

RHP Gregory Infante was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte before Monday's game against the Yankees. Infante, 29, has posted an 0-0 record with a 4.79 ERA (11 earned runs in 20 2/3 innings) in 19 relief appearances this season.

SS Tim Anderson finished 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs on Monday against the Yankees. He said after the game that he wore corrective lenses at the plate for the first time this season. "I've been using them in (batting practice), trying to get used to them, and I'm going to continue to use them throughout the rest of the season," he said.