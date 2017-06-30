RHP Juan Minaya was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. He is 1-0 with a 6.94 ERA and 16 strikeouts in eight relief appearances over three stints with the White Sox this season (April 26, May 26-June 14 and June 26-27). He made 13 appearances with Charlotte, going 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 15 strikeouts.

OF Avisail Garcia had an MRI exam Thursday morning after he hurt his left knee on a slide Wednesday in Chicago's 12-3 loss to the Yankees. "I'm OK, just take a couple of days and see how it feels," he said. Garcia is batting .318 with 11 home runs and 50 RBIs. He is currently fifth in voting in American League All-Star balloting among outfielders.

RHP Jake Petricka (right elbow strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday. He was 1-0 with a 9.28 ERA and 13 strikeouts in nine appearances over two stints with the White Sox this year. He also was on the disabled list from April 5-June 8 because of a right lat strain.

RHP James Shields (2-1) picked up his first victory since April 6 as he worked a season-high 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits against the Yankees. He walked three and struck out two. He has gone 5-1 with a 2.45 ERA over his last six starts vs. New York.

RHP Mike Pelfrey (3-6, 3.73 ERA) is scheduled to start the Friday opener as Texas visits for a three-game weekend series. It will be his 14th appearance (13th start). Pelfrey is 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA and .224 opponents' batting average over his past seven stars. He took the loss his last time out on June 23 against Oakland, allowing three runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings. He is 1-2 with a 5.97 ERA in five career starts against the Rangers.