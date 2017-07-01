3B Todd Frazier hit two solo shots off Rangers starter Austin Bibens-Dirkx on Friday night. Frazier hit his 14th and 15th homers, going deep twice in a game for the eighth time in his career. Frazier's last two-homer game was May 9, 2016, at Texas.

OF Melky Cabrera drove in two runs with a game-ending double just inside the first-base line as the White Sox rallied with three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Texas Rangers 8-7 on Friday night. It was Cabrera's 14th game-winning, walk-off plate appearance since 2009.

RHP Anthony Swarzak (4-2) struck out the side in the ninth inning to help the White Sox win their second straight game. "Today, the life on his fastball was pretty good," manager Rick Renteria said. "His slider was pretty sharp. We're glad to see it and hopefully it continues as we try to minimize and use these (bullpen) guys as we can and try to balance it out.