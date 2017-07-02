LHP Jose Quintana (4-8, 4.37 ERA) will make his 17th start of the season Sunday afternoon against the Rangers. The 28-year-old has not allowed a run in either of his past two outings, and is 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA in his past three starts. In five career starts against the Rangers, he is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA.

OF Avisail Garcia missed his third game in a row Saturday afternoon because of a sore left knee. However, Garcia said he was optimistic to return in the next two days. The 26-year-old is enjoying a breakout season in which he is hitting .318 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs.

1B Jose Abreu belted his 15th home run of the season and his second homer in as many days Saturday against the Rangers. After hitting all of his first 13th home runs on the road, Abreu has gone deep at home in consecutive games for the first time since Aug. 20-23, 2016. He is on pace to hit 30 home runs this year.

LHP Derek Holland (5-8) drew the loss Saturday against his former teammates on the Texas Rangers. Holland allowed five runs on five hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out six. The 30-year-old southpaw has lost five of his past six decisions. His ERA for the season has climbed to 4.52.

DH Matt Davidson went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Saturday against the Texas Rangers. During his past six games, he is in an ugly 1-for-24 slump with 16 strikeouts. Davidson leads the White Sox with 17 home runs, but his average has slipped to .246.