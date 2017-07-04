3B Todd Frazier went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs Monday night in the White Sox's 7-2 victory against Oakland. He led off with a double in the second inning and scored, then hit a two-run double in the third. Frazier is batting just .217, but he has 13 doubles, 15 homers and 42 RBIs.

RHP Gregory Infante was recalled Monday from Triple-A Charlotte and took the roster spot of RHP David Robertson, who was placed on the paternity list. Infante has made 19 relief appearances for the White Sox this season, posting a 4.79 ERA with 18 strikeouts over 20 2/3 innings. He is 0-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 15 innings in 12 appearances for Charlotte.

RF Avisail Garcia (left knee soreness) missed his fifth consecutive game Monday against Oakland, but manager Rick Renteria said he expects him to be available to play at some point in the three-game series. "(Garcia's) doing very, very well," Renteria said before the series opener. "Actually he ran yesterday with tennis shoes on the field. Took batting practice in the cages. Did some things with our strength and conditioning guy. For me, I want to have him go through the whole routine today -- BP, be on the bases, take fly balls, do all those things so I can have a sense of security about where he's at." Garcia was named to the American League All-Star team on Sunday for the first time in his career.

LHP Carlos Rodon allowed two runs and struck out 10 over 6 1/3 innings, leading the White Sox to a 7-2 victory at Oakland on Monday. Rodon (1-1) made just his second start of 2017 after missing nearly the first three months of the season with left biceps bursitis. He walked three, allowed four hits and came within one strikeout of matching his career high. In his season debut in a 12-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday, Rodon gave up three unearned runs but walked six. Last year, Rodon won his final two starts, striking out a combined 21 batters and allowing just two earned runs on five hits. "It's just one start, but that's closer to where I was, and hopefully I can build off that in the next start in Colorado," Rodon said. "It felt good."

INF Tyler Saladino (back spasms) began a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Charlotte, going 1-for-3. He has been on the disabled list since May 27. Saladino is batting .200 with four doubles, two triples and four RBIs in 30 games for the White Sox.

LF Melky Cabrera went 3-for-6 with a double, an RBI and a run Monday night in the White Sox's 7-2 victory against Oakland. In his last 39 games, Cabrera is batting .346 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs. He has 13 multi-hit games during that stretch. Cabrera raised his batting average to .289 and has 48 RBIs overall.

RHP David Robertson, Chicago's closer, was placed on the paternity list on Monday and is expected to miss the entire three-game series against Oakland. Robertson remained in Chicago with his wife for the birth of their second child. Robertson is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA and has a team-high 12 saves in 27 games. No other reliever on the White Sox's roster has a save this season.