RF Avisail Garcia (sore left knee) returned to the starting lineup Tuesday at Oakland. He had a single in four at-bats, seeing his average drop to .317. Garcia had missed the previous five games.

1B Jose Abreu hit his 14th road home run of the season in Tuesday's loss to the Oakland Athletics. The homer was his third in the last five games, the first two of which came at home last week. They were his first home home runs of the season.

INF Tyler Saladino (back spasms) began an injury-rehab stint at Triple-A Charlotte on Monday night, going 1-for-3 as the designated hitter. He hasn't played in the majors since leaving a game against the Detroit Tigers after four innings on May 26.

LF Melky Cabrera lined a two-out, two-strike, game-tying single in the top of the ninth inning of Tuesday's loss to the Oakland Athletics. He earlier had hit a two-run homer, giving him his 14th multi-hit outing in his last 40 games. Cabrera's 2-for-5 day made him 57-for-164 (.347) with eight home runs and 31 RBIs over that 40-game stretch.

RHP James Shields served up three home runs for the second time in his last three starts in Tuesday's loss to the Oakland Athletics. The homers accounted for five of the six runs he allowed in 4 2/3 innings. Shields led the majors with 40 homers allowed last season, including three or more on five occasions.

RHP Mike Pelfrey once again will be looking to beat the Oakland Athletics for the first time when he closes a three-game road series on Wednesday. He's 0-5 with a 7.56 ERA in five career start against the A's, the most recent of which came June 23 in Chicago. He couldn't finish the fifth inning in that outing, having allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings in a 3-0 loss.