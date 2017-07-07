FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 8, 2017 / 4:29 AM / a month ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

RHP Michael Ynoa was designated for assignment. He had been activated from the 10-day DL on June 15. For the season, he is 1-0 with a 5.90 ERA in 22 appearances for the White Sox.

RHP David Robertson was activated from the paternity list. He had missed three straight games but will rejoin the White Sox on Friday when they open a three-game series against the Rockies in Denver. Robertson, Chicago's closer, has a team-high 12 saves.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte. He pitched 4 2/3 innings for the Knights on Thursday and gave up three runs and seven hits with one strikeout.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.