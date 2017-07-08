OF Avisail Garcia did not play due to a bruised right middle finger, the result of getting jammed on his second at-bat Wednesday at Oakland. Garcia, the White Sox's lone All-Star representative, hopes to play Sunday and said it is "100 percent" that he will be able to play in Tuesday's All-Star Game at Miami. "Today I feel little bit better, but I can't close my hand enough," Garcia said. "Yesterday, I couldn't (close it at all), so that means I'm getting better. I don't play today. I don't play tomorrow. I'll play on Sunday, so I will be fine. I'll be OK."

1B Jose Abreu went 3-for-4 with a double, extending his hitting streak to eight games. During that span, Abreu is hitting .333 (11-for-33). In four career games at Coors Field, Abreu is 7-for-17 (.412) with three doubles, two homers and five RBI.

LHP Derek Holland allowed eight hits and seven runs in four innings, giving up two homers and walking two with two strikeouts. Holland is is 1-6 with a 8.76 ERA in his past eight starts with 12 home runs allowed in 37 innings and is 0-4 with a 18.44 ERA in his past four road starts.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder joint inflammation) made his first rehab start Thursday night and threw 4 2/3 innings for Triple-A Charlotte at Durham, allowing three runs on seven hits with no walks and one strikeout. He threw 72 pitches, 47 strikes. Gonzalez has been on the 10-day disabled list since June 19 (retroactive to June 15). In 13 starts for the White Sox this season, Gonzalez is 4-8 with a 5.15 ERA and has allowed 92 hits, including 13 home runs, and 26 walks in 78 2/3 innings with 45 strikeouts.