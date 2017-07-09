RHP Michael Ynoa was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte. The White Sox designated him for assignment Thursday and he was outrighted after clearing waivers. In 22 games with the White Sox this season, Ynoa went 1-0 with a 5.90 ERA, allowing 28 hits and 22 walks in 29 innings with 23 strikeouts.

OF Avisail Garcia did not play for the second straight game because of a sprained right middle finger, the result of getting jammed while hitting a line drive Wednesday. But Garcia, who is the White Sox's long representative at the All-Star Game, expects to play Sunday. Before Saturday's game, White Sox manager Rick Renteria said: "He's doing very, very well, actually. Might even be available to me tonight to pinch-hit if I need to, but he's continuing to get treatment right now and we expect him to be back."

SS Tim Anderson went 2-for-4 and hit his ninth home run, a game-winning shot to lead off the ninth against closer Greg Holland. Anderson also homered Friday, going deep in back-to-back games for the second time in his career. He also did it June 25-26, 2015 against Toronto.

1B Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 with a triple, extending his hitting streak to nine games. During that span, Abreu is hitting .351. In five career games at Coors Field, Abreu is 9-for-21 with three doubles, one triple, two home runs and five RBIs.