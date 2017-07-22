2B Yoan Moncada, had a three-run triple with the bases loaded with two out in the third inning. He had another RBI on a groundout. He is the youngest White Sox player to record four RBIs in a game since Sammy Sosa at 21 years, 313 days, on Sept. 21, 1990 at Seattle. Moncada is 22 years, 55 days.

RHP Tyler Clippard retied only one of four batters he faced in the 10th inning to take the loss in his White Sox debut. Clippard leads all major league relievers with 550 appearances, 39 wins and 188 holds since 2010.

RHP James Shields is 1-2 with an 8.88 ERA in his past five starts. He started the season 1-0 with a 2.42 ERA in his first five starts. He allowed a season-high 10 hits in a no-decision, pulled after 4 1/3 innings.

RHP Mike Pelfrey, who starts Saturday, is 1-5 with a 6.33 ERA in 10 career games against Kansas City. He received a no-decision in his last start on July 15 at Seattle, allowing one earned run on four hits over 4 2/3 innings.