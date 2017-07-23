LHP David Holmberg had a 1.96 ERA in 18 relief appearances since being removed from the rotation, but yielded four runs on four hits, three of them homers, while retiring only two batters. He is the first opposing pitcher to surrender three home runs in an inning at Kauffman Stadium since Mike Maroth of the Tigers on May 25, 2006.

OF Leury Garcia, who is on the disabled list with a finger sprain on his left hand, continues to rehab at Glendale, Ariz., the White Sox spring training home. "He's still hitting under a controlled environment, hitting off the tee, taking mostly pitchers BP," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "He's moving along and he's getting better, but we're still not sure how close he is to actually starting a rehab stint. He's getting better."

1B Miguel Cabrera will miss Saturday's game in Minnesota after sustaining a right clavicle contusion in Friday's game. Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said Saturday that Cabrera is still sore. The big first baseman had a ground ball take a high hop and deflect off his right chest on Friday. He stayed in the game defensively but was pinch-hit for in his at-bat in the next half-inning. Ausmus said after Friday's game that he didn't consider the injury to be long-term and Cabrera was classified as day-to-day.

LF Melky Cabrera, who played for the Royals in 2011, had four hits and drove in all the White Sox runs with a home run in the third a double in the fifth. It was his second four-hit game of the season, the first on July 15 against Seattle. He has one career five-hit game. He is hitting .356 in his past 20 games. "He's a professional hitter, period," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "He loves the game, he loves to play. His at-bats and his experience, the time that he's had, obviously, he's gained a lot of knowledge from it and he takes it to the plate every single opportunity that he's had."

RHP Mike Pelfrey left after five innings, plus one batter. He allowed only two singles, but walked six. "Six walks isn't ideal," Pelfrey said. "I thought I was pretty erratic."I think fastball command was good. I thought the curveball and slider command was pretty bad. The only thing I had that was fairly decent was the split. I got into the sixth, given up two hits, but I had a lot of, obviously, tough spots because of six walks. That's a good team over there and if you give them too many opportunities eventually they're going to come through and obviously they did."