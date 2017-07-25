C Kevan Smith was 2-for-3 and snapped an 0-for-16 slump with a second-inning base hit. He's batting .333 over his last 26 games. Smith reached base three times but did not ever advance past first.

CF Adam Engel went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning. It was his second career go-ahead homer and RBI. He also had one on June 25 against Oakland. Engel is batting .238 through 34 games and has three home runs and nine RBIs in that span.

LHP Carlos Rodon (1-3, 5.75 ERA) makes the start on Tuesday, his fifth since returning from the disabled list on June 28. Rodon suffered the loss in his last start on July 19, allowing five runs on seven hits (including four home runs) in the White Sox 9-1 loss to the Dodgers. Rodon makes his second career start against the Cubs and earned the win on July 10, 2015 at Wrigley Field. He allowed just two hits over six scoreless innings in that game. Rodon is 3-4 with a 6.10 ERA in eight career interleague starts.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (5-9) pitched at least six innings of one-run ball for the second straight start on Monday. He snapped a four-game losing streak as he allowed one run on seven hits while striking out three and walking three. It was his first start of at least seven innings with one or fewer earned runs since April 24 against Kansas City.

3B Matt Davidson was 1-for-4 with a home run to left field, his 19th of the season in the eighth inning as he provided an insurance run for the White Sox. It was the second home run this season to land on Waveland Ave. outside the ballpark.