19 days ago
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
July 28, 2017 / 3:21 AM / 19 days ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

OF Avisail Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday with a sprained right thumb. Avisail Garcia, 26, is hitting .303 with 17 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 54 RBIs and 46 runs over 88 games with the White Sox. He is tied for fourth in the American League with 11 triples and was selected to his first AL All-Star team earlier this month.

1B Casey Gillaspie was acquired by the Chicago White Sox from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. Gillaspie is batting .227 with nine homers, 44 RBIs and 45 runs scored in 95 games this season with Triple-A Durham. The 24-year-old will be placed on the disabled list for Triple-A Charlotte with a fractured right big toe sustained on Tuesday after he fouled a ball off his foot.

