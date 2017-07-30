FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 30, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 16 days ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

OF Leury Garcia (sprained finger) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte Knights. He has been sidelined since June 15.

SS Tim Anderson snapped his 0-for-13 hitless streak with a game-tying double in the sixth inning Saturday against the Indians. He is hitting .237 this season.

1B Jose Abreu hit his 19th home run, a three-run shot, off Indians RHP Corey Kluber on Saturday. Abreu is hitting .325 with five home runs and 14 RBIs against Kluber.

LF Melky Cabrera went 4-for-5 Saturday against the Indians. He is batting .295 and could be on the move before the trade deadline. Cabrera is hitting .472 all-time against Corey Kluber.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits in six innings Saturday. He was 1-1 with a 1.35 ERA in his previous two starts. He has thrown all three of the White Sox's quality starts after the All-Star break.

