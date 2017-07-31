LHP Andre Davis was traded from the Royals to the White Sox along with RHP A.J. Puckett for OF Melky Cabrera and cash considerations Sunday. Davis, 23, is 5-4 with a 4.83 ERA in 18 starts with Class A Lexington this season. He was an eighth-round selection in the 2015 amateur draft.

RHP A.J. Puckett was traded from the Royals to the White Sox along with LHP Andre Davis for OF Melky Cabrera and cash considerations Sunday. Puckett, 22, is 9-7 with a 3.90 ERA in 20 starts with Class A-Advanced Wilmington this season. Puckett was the Royals' second-round selection in the 2016 amateur draft.

OF/IF Leury Garcia (finger) was activated from the 10-day disabled list before Sunday's game to take the roster spot of traded OF Melky Cabrera. Garcia is batting .298 (54-for-181) with six home runs and 22 RBIs in 56 games with the White Sox.

LHP Carlos Rodon pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-run, six-hit ball with nine strikeouts and two walks. "The outing that he had today, based on the skill set that he has, is what we're hoping that he will continue to become," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. Rodon is the first White Sox pitcher other than RHP Miguel Gonzalez to earn a quality start in the team's past 19 games. Chicago has made just 13 quality starts in the past 59 games.

1B Matt Davidson hit the first game-ending home run of his career in the ninth inning, homering against Bryan Shaw. It was Davidson's 21st home run of the season. "We're working hard, but it's been a tough go," Davidson said. "That's why these things probably mean more than just a normal win. We're all excited, and want to keep it going."