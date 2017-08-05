LHP Aaron Bummer gave up a walk-off home run to Red Sox 1B Mitch Moreland in the 11th inning of Friday's game at Fenway Park. Bummer said the pitch that cost him was a slider that was misplaced. "It was a hanging slider that he got. It's as simple as that. It could have been a better pitch," he said. Bummer dropped to 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in four appearances this season.

RHP Al Alburquerque is joining the White Sox on a minor league deal after being released by the Royals on July 29, CSN Chicago reported. Alburquerque (0-1, 3.60 ERA) will be assigned to Triple-A Charlotte. The veteran reliever made 11 appearances and struck out nine in 10 frames with the Royals this season and did not pitch particularly poorly before his release. He went 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA over 22 Triple-A relief outings this season.

RF Avisail Garcia (sprained right thumb) took live batting practice Friday and could return from the disabled list without a rehab assignment, manager Rick Renteria said. Garcia (.303, 13 HR, 54 RBIs) last played July 25 and was placed on the DL on July 27 (retroactive to July 26).

LHP Carlos Rodon struck out a career high-tying 11 batters in Friday's start against the Red Sox. Rodon (1-4, 4.66 ERA) lasted 7 2/3 innings but did not factor into the decision, giving up two runs on six hits and no walks. Rodon did not hide his emotions after racking up his lofty strikeout total, either. "(I was) just pumped up," he said about yelling after his punch outs. "First time pitching at Fenway (Park), it's something special to me. It's a bucket list for me to check off." His 7 2/3 frames also marked a season high in innings pitched.

LF Nicky Delmonico continued his Fenway Park success on Friday, driving in two runs on his first career double in the fourth inning. The 25-year-old's two-out, two-bagger bounced off the Green Monster in left field. Delmonico (.375, 1 HR, 5 RBIs) hit his first career home run, a three-run blast to right field, in Thursday's series opener against the Red Sox.

RHP James Shields aims to get back in the win column Saturday against the Red Sox after going five starts without a victory. Shields (2-3, 6.19 ERA) hung a 9.00 ERA over his five July starts, and he has allowed three home runs in a game three times since returning from the disabled list on June 18. He has not fared well against the Red Sox or at Fenway Park, going 9-13 with a 4.40 ERA in 27 starts opposite Boston. At Fenway, his is 2-9 with a 5.42 ERA in 14 starts. Eduardo Rodriguez has three homers and four RBIs versus Shields while Hanley Ramirez (1-for-36, .278) has a homer and three RBIs against him.