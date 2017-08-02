RF Willy Garcia left the Monday game with a head contusion after getting hurt in an outfield collision. He will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

OF Willy Garcia was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Tuesday after his collision with 2B Yoan Moncada on Monday. Moncada’s knee smacked the side of Garcia’s head while the two were pursuing a fly ball from the Blue Jays’ Darwin Barney in the sixth inning of Monday’s 7-6 win. The 24-year-old Garcia is batting .258 with two homers in 40 games this season.

2B Yoan Moncada left the Monday game on a cart after sustaining a right knee contusion. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

2B Yoan Moncada was diagnosed with a right knee contusion after colliding with OF Willy Garcia on Monday and is day-to-day. Moncada’s knee smacked the side of Garcia’s head while the two were pursuing a fly ball from the Blue Jays’ Darwin Barney in the sixth inning of Monday’s 7-6 win.

2B Yoan Moncada told reportershe only expects to miss “two or three days” with a bruised right quad after colliding with RF Willy Garcia in Monday’s game. Moncada’s knee hit Garcia on the right side of his head, landing the 24-year-old outfielder on the seven-day concussion list. Moncada is officially listed as day-to-day.

RHP Dylan Covey (left oblique strain) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Monday, throwing one scoreless inning. Covey has been out since late May.

RHP James Shields left the Monday night game vs. Toronto after allowing six runs and eight hits over six innings. He is now 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA with eight home runs over his past five starts. Shields, who surrendered three home runs Monday night, has allowed a home run in nine of his 11 starts this season. Despite that, he said he felt “pretty good” about his effort. “I felt I made two bad pitches,” Shields said of the final two home runs he allowed.

3B Matt Davidson has had walk-off hits before, but he can’t recall a time when they came on back-to-back days. After delivering a game-winning, two-run homer on Sunday against Cleveland, Davidson came through with a two-out single in the ninth inning Monday that gave the White Sox a 7-6 victory over the Blue Jays. Davidson became the first White Sox player to record back-to-back walk-off hits since Dave Martinez accomplished the feat in 1997. “I’ll take it. We’re all contributing,” Davidson said. “To win like that is awesome.”