OF Willy Garcia, on the seven-day DL with a concussion, will not travel with the White Sox to Boston, manager Rick Renteria said. Garcia suffered the injury against Toronto on Monday night when he and Yoan Moncada collided chasing Darwin Barney’s blooper. Garcia attempted a sliding catch in right and Moncada kneed him in the head.

INF Yoan Moncada (bruised right knee) did not play Wednesday and remains out day-to-day. Mokie, we’re just going to give him another day and see if he’s OK,” manager Rick Renteria said.

OF Avisail Garcia, out with a right thumb ligament strain, is progressing, but manager Rick Renteria wouldn’t provide a timeline for the All Star’s return. “We’re not going to rush it,” Renteria said. “We’re in a situation right now where we’d like him to be sound.” Garcia will travel with the White Sox for their series at Boston where is is expected to resume some baseball activities.

LHP Derek Holland lost to Toronto and dropped to 5-11 despite coming through with his best outing since June 25. The left-hander was 1-7 with an 8.54 ERA in his previous 11 starts, but allowed just two runs on five hits in six innings on Wednesday. “Good outing, great outing actually,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He went into his last inning down 1-0....he did much better today.”

INF Matt Davidson (bruised right wrist) did not play Wednesday and remains out day-to-day. Davidson leads Chicago with 22 homers and ranks third among MLB rookies, trailing only the Yankees Aaron Judge and Dodgers Cody Bellinger. “(Davidson) was a little sore this morning,” manager Rick Renteria said.