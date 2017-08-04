OF Willy Garcia, already on the concussion disabled list after his collision with teammate Joan Moncada, will have surgery to repair a broken jaw and will miss 4-6 weeks.

2B Yoan Moncada, who returned Thursday night after missing two games with a bruised knee resulting from a collision with teammate Willie Garcia, met with the Boston media before the game. “Last year, I wasn’t expecting to play in the majors,” he said through an interpreter before the game. “When they called me up, I was happy because of course that’s what every ballplayer wants, but I think I wasn’t ready. This year, I know my role. I know that I‘m going to be playing every day. That’s something that, because I have that experience last year, that’s something that made me feel more comfortable and I think I‘m more prepared for this opportunity.” He batted cleanup Thursday and walked his first two times up, scoring both times. He was 0-for-2 and is 4-for-40, with six RBIs.

RF Avisail Garcia, on the disabled list with a torn thumb ligament, is playing catch and has been cleared to begin light bat grips and dry swings.

LHP Carlos Rodon faces the Red Sox for the second time in his career as he hopes to get back to the career .500 mark (20-20) when he faces Boston in Game 2 of the four-game series Friday night. Rodon is 1-4 with a 5.23 EEA since coming off the 60-days disabled list (biceps bursitis) June 28. He has 20 strikeouts in his last two outs and lost when he pitched six innings against the Red Sox last May 4.

LF Nicky Delmonico, who has made it back from a 50-game suspension for testing positive for amphetamine in July 2014 and then getting released by Milwaukee in 2015, hit the first homer of his major league career (in his third game), added a single, missed a fly ball for his first error but also got his first assist on the same play. “Pretty cool,” he said of the homer. “The last time I was here was in 2003 with my brother watching these same two teams play and he was here with me again tonight. I went too fast running the bases, didn’t really register that I did it, but it was awesome.”

RHP Miguel Gonzalez, coming just 2-9 since winning his first three decisions of the season, saw that record fall to 2-10 (5-10 overall) with a dreadful outing at Fenway Park Thursday night. He lasted just 1 2/3 innings, yielding seven runs on seven hits, including two homers, a long double and a very loud out to center field. “Was in the zone too much,” he said. “They capitalized early and hit every single mistake. Sucks that I was only able to go two.”