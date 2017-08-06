SS Tim Anderson led Saturday night’s game off with a home run - the third leadoff homer of his career and his second this season. He also hit one April 13. It was his 10th homer of the season, one more than he had as a rookie last year. He has three first-inning homers against the Red Sox.

1B Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 and is batting .308 over his last 17 games, with three homers and nine RBIs. He was out at second trying for a double with his team down 4-1 in the eighth inning. He is 36-for-100 (.360) against left-handed pitching this season.

LHP Carlos Rodon, who pitched a strong game Friday night, was excited to have pitched at Fenway. “Luckily I got to stay out in the 8th and listen to Sweet Caroline from the mound,” he said after the game. “That gave me the chills. It was special.”

RHP James Shields, who had an ERA of 9.00 over his previous three starts, gave up a pair of two-run homers en route to his third straight loss Saturday night. In his sixth straight start without a win, the veteran worked six innings, allowing a pair of two-run homers in a decent performance. “I made two bad pitches tonight. That’s how I feel,” he said after falling to 9-14 lifetime against the Red Sox. “That’s a good lineup over there overall. To keep them to five hits isn’t too bad, but unfortunately we lost.”

RHP Mike Pelfrey, 1-1 with a 2.61 ERA (and a .223 opponent batting average) in five career starts against Boston, pitches the series and season series finale for the White Sox in Boston Sunday. Pelfrey, just 3-9 with a 5.04 ERA, was strafed for six runs on seven hits, including two home runs, in 5 2/3 innings for his ninth loss. He is 0-1 with a 3.79 ERA in three career starts at Fenway.