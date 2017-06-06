Preview: White Sox at Rays

Two teams looking to turn their fortunes around after rough weekends meet Tuesday night when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Chicago White Sox in the opener of a three-game series. The Rays were outscored 28-7 in a three-game sweep at Seattle to end their road trip 4-5 and the White Sox have surrendered 49 runs while losing five in a row, including 32 in the last three at Detroit.

Tampa Bay had started their road trip with four wins in six contests before falling apart in the Emerald City, giving up 38 hits combined to drop below .500 (29-30) after winning 10 of the previous 15. “It’s unfortunate, we didn’t really give ourselves a chance in this series,” Rays third baseman Evan Longoria told the Tampa Bay Times after Sunday's 7-1 loss. “. … We potentially ran out of gas after some good wins.” Chicago welcomed the rest Monday after giving up three in the ninth inning of a 7-4 loss at Detroit on Sunday which dropped them to a season-low seven games under .500 at 24-31. “When you’re playing baseball you get into a flow, and the only way to get out of a little rut is to keep playing,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria told the Chicago Tribune. “. … But in terms of freeing our mind a little, maybe (this day off) will help us.”

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (2-7, 5.60 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (4-3, 3.74)

Quintana registered three quality starts in his first four outings of May before being pounded for 15 runs and 18 hits over seven total innings to lose his last two games of the month. The 28-year-old Colombia native, who made the All-Star game last season, gave up three homers against Boston last time out after surrendering three long balls in his previous eight starts. Kevin Kiermaier is 5-for-11 versus Quintana, who is 1-3 with a 3.27 ERA in six career starts against the Rays.

Archer broke David Price’s franchise record for strikeouts in a month when he fanned 58 in May and has totaled 95 in 79 1/3 innings overall this season. The 28-year-old North Carolina native has recorded seven quality starts in 12 outings in 2017, but gave up four runs in seven innings of a no-decision at Texas last time out. Jose Abreu is 5-for-15 with a homer against Archer, who is 3-0 with a 4.11 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) versus the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago SS Tim Anderson is 7-for-21 with five RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Tampa Bay OF-DH Corey Dickerson saw his nine-game hitting streak end Sunday, but is batting .336 overall with a .979 OPS.

3. White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (left biceps bursitis) is scheduled to make his first rehab start Tuesday at Class-A Winston-Salem.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, White Sox 2