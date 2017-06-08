Preview: White Sox at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have struggled to score runs of late but took advantage of a patchwork offense and a stellar major-league debut by Jacob Faria to even their three-game series with the visiting Chicago White Sox. Faria's presence afforded an extra day of rest for fellow right-hander Jake Odorizzi, who will look to help the Rays move to .500 with a win over the White Sox in the series finale on Thursday.

Tampa Bay was outscored 32-9 during its season-high four-game losing skid before Tim Beckham's RBI single and Avisail Garcia's misplay of the ball ignited a three-run third inning. The modest offense was enough against Chicago, which has mustered just 23 runs en route to losing six of its last seven. Jose Abreu recorded an RBI single for the second straight game after going 3-for-27 in his previous seven contests. Abreu is just 1-for-5 in his career against Odorizzi while the rest of the team is marginally better (5-for-23), with the hurler recording 10 total strikeouts in that span.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Derek Holland (4-5, 3.43 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (3-3, 3.53)

Holland was blitzed for three homers and as many doubles en route to allowing eight runs and as many hits in 2 1/3 innings in a 15-5 shellacking by Detroit on Friday. Manager Rick Renteria deemed it "an anomaly" although the 30-year-old also served up three homers and permitted seven runs in a 7-6 loss to Minnesota on May 11. Holland has pitched significantly better versus Tampa Bay, posting a 4-3 mark while limiting the Rays to just a .238 batting average in 11 career appearances.

Odorizzi stumbled out of the blocks on Friday, tossing 48 pitches in the first inning and allowing two homers and eight runs total in 2 1/3 frames of a 12-4 loss at Seattle. The 27-year-old has been taken deep at least once in each of his last seven starts, leading to a career-worst 1.9 homer/nine innings. Odorizzi has posted an 0-1 record in two career meetings with Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago CF Leury Garcia has four RBIs and as many runs scored during his eight-game hitting streak.

2. Rays C Derek Norris was in the lineup Wednesday despite Major League Baseball investigation allegations that he "physically and emotionally abused" his former fiancee, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

3. White Sox RHP James Shields (right lat strain) is slated to make his second rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 3, Rays 2