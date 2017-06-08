Rays' Faria tops White Sox for first MLB win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- So far it's been a June to remember for Jacob Faria.

Last week, the Tampa Bay Rays pitcher got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Jessica and Wednesday he earned his first major league win in his debut as the Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

Faria, a former 10th-round pick, went 6 1/3 innings and gave up one run on three hits. He struck out five on 95 pitches (62 strikes) as the Rays improved to 30-31, while the White Sox fell to 25-32.

Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 16th save.

"It's been the best two-week span of my life, nothing compares," Faria said. "Usually after my starts my legs would be exhausted. But I feel like I could go run a mile right now. I've still got a ton of adrenaline going. It feels great."

White Sox starter Mike Pelfrey (2-5) labored through 5 1/3 innings but managed to pitch himself out of trouble on most occasions and held the Rays to 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position to keep the game close.

"I think that was maybe the worst my stuff has been since I've been here," Pelfrey said. "My command was pretty shaky and for the most part. I don't think I gave in and I made pitches to try and limit the damage, but I was a little off. Tampa didn't help the matter by grinding through it."

Pelfrey gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and walked three. He threw 96 pitches but only 54 for strikes.

"I thought (Pelfrey) did a nice job," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "He kept us in. Everybody kept us in the game. We just weren't able to string together enough to score enough runs."

Chicago got to Faria in the first inning and took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Jose Abreu. But Faria quickly settled down and retired the White Sox in order in the second, fourth and sixth innings.

"I got those first couple of hitters out of the way and then was able to get my blood pressure down," Faria said. "I just had to sit back and think. It's baseball, I just had to go back and do what I know how to do."

The Rays put the leadoff runner on base against Pelfrey in the first four innings. They were able to cash in during the third when Tim Beckham hit a two-run single with the bases loaded that scored Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead.

"Through my at-bat he was pounding me with the sinker and the two-seam," Beckham said. "I wanted to see something out over the plate that I can get the barrel on and didn't want to chase it."

The next batter, Daniel Robertson, grounded into a fielder's choice at third. Chicago third baseman Todd Frazier went home with the throw, but Colby Rasmus slid under the attempted tag by Kevan Smith to make the score 3-1.

"Pretty exciting win for the team and obviously for (Faria)," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Not a ton of hitting going around but Tim Beckham came up and we got the big hit with guys on base."

NOTES: Major League Baseball is investigating allegations of domestic abuse against Rays C Derek Norris that were made by his ex-fiance Kristen Eck. Norris denied the allegations in a statement through his agent, telling the Tampa Bay Times they "could not be further from the truth" and that "I have never been physically or emotionally abusive toward her, or anyone else in my life." Rays manager Kevin Cash said that the team was going to let the investigation run its course. "I think we're basically out of it," Cash said. "We're going to let Major League Baseball handle it; obviously they do a good job of investigating and then we'll go from there." Norris was in the starting lineup and batted ninth. ... White Sox RHP James Shields (strained right lat) will make his second rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Charlotte. ... The Rays placed SS Brad Miller on the 10-day DL with a hip strain. ... White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (left bicep bursitis) is scheduled to make his second rehab start with Charlotte over the weekend.