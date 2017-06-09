Norris powers Rays past White Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A day after controversy erupted regarding Derek Norris, his bat erupted for two home runs, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays to a 7-5 win against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at Tropicana Field.

Major League Baseball is investigating allegations from Norris' former fiancee that the catcher "physically and mentally abused" her.

Norris denied the allegations in a statement Wednesday. On Thursday, he was ready to talk about his successful night on the field.

"I've had a lot of at-bats on (White Sox starter Derek Holland) over the years, so I have a decent idea of what he's trying to execute," Norris said. "First time he hung a slider over the middle of the plate, and on the second one he just lobbed a changeup in there."

Tampa Bay (31-31) took two of three against the White Sox to move back to .500.

Rays starter Jake Odorizzi (4-3) went 6 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on eight hits. Alex Colome recorded four outs for his 17th save.

Chicago (25-33) did its best to rally from a 6-0 deficit in the late innings. The White Sox finally got to Odorizzi in the top of the sixth when Avasail Garcia belted a three-run homer to left-center field to make the score 6-3.

"Just an unfortunate sequence with three hitters," Odorizzi said. "Two bad pitches to (Jose) Abreu and probably the worst changeup of the day to Garcia, and he hit it out. Otherwise I felt good to get into the seventh inning and throw over 100 pitches."

Todd Frazier added a two-run homer off reliever Ryne Stanek in the eighth inning to make the score 6-5. Tim Anderson followed with a double and stole third base with one out, but Stanek and Colome got the final two outs without any further damage.

"We fought our way back," Frazier said. "(White Sox manager Rick Renteria) kind of got in us a little bit in the dugout. We had a chance to even tie or win it."

Colby Rasmus provided an insurance run for the Rays in the bottom of the eighth inning with a solo homer to right field off Gregory Infante.

The Rays took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Kevin Kiermaier's hit to center field bounced off Adam Engel's chest off the hop and was ruled a double. Tim Beckham scored on the play.

Norris made the score 2-0 in the bottom of the third with his first home run, a solo shot to left field off Holland. The Rays tacked on a second run in the inning with an RBI bloop single from Evan Longoria that Peter Bourjos scored.

Tampa Bay extended its lead with three more runs off Holland in the bottom of the fourth. Norris hit his second homer of the game, a two-run blast to nearly the same spot in left field. Bourjos followed with a solo home run, the eighth time this season the Rays hit back-to-back homers.

"It started with (Norris), but then Bourjos, a really big home run," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "To be a good team, you have to have contributions throughout (the lineup). It's not always going to happen at the same time, but when other guys are quiet, somebody has to pick them up."

Chicago had opportunities early but failed to capitalize. In the top of the third inning, Willy Garcia hit a double to right center field and advanced to third on a throwing error. Beckham's throw to get Willy Garcia at third sailed over Longoria's head, but Bourjos fielded the ball and threw Garcia out at home.

The White Sox had runners on second and third with one out in the top of the fifth inning but Odorizzi struck out Kevan Smith and retired Willy Garcia on a grounder to second to escape the jam.

Holland gave up six runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings before being replaced by Juan Minaya.

"Derek, obviously we tried to get him through five," Renteria said. "They dusted him up a little bit. I think he just elevated some pitches over the plate again."

NOTES: Rays OF Kevin Kiermaier left in the fifth inning with a right hip injury after taking a fall during a close play at first base. He was on crutches after the game ... The Rays optioned RHP Jacob Faria to Triple-A Durham and activated OF Peter Bourjos (tennis elbow) off the 10-day disabled list before the game. ... White Sox RHP Jake Petricka (strained right lat) made his third relief appearance on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday. ... White Sox RHP Brad Goldberg was optioned to Charlotte after the Thursday game.