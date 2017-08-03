Preview: White Sox at Red Sox

If the Boston Red Sox are going to win the strongest division in baseball, they would do well to take advantage of weak competition from outside the American League East. The Red Sox will try to do just that when they host the struggling Chicago White Sox for a four-game series starting Thursday.

Boston leads the AL East by one game over the New York Yankees and has been red-hot at the plate, averaging 7.5 runs and hitting .338 as a team over the past four games. The Red Sox are 54-12 when scoring at least four runs and have won 28 of their last 31 games when doing so. The White Sox might be eager to hit the road after a 5-1 loss to visiting Toronto on Wednesday clinched their fifth straight series loss at home. Chicago has lost 19 of its last 23 games overall and owns the worst record in the American League.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (5-9, 4.59 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (4-14, 4.55)

Gonzalez has posted three straight quality starts since coming off the disabled list, but he has just one win to show for it. The 33-year-old Mexican gave up four runs (three earned) over six innings in a no-decision against Cleveland last time out. Gonzalez is 6-1 with a 3.09 ERA in 13 games (11 starts) against the Red Sox, including a 4-0 mark at Fenway Park.

Porcello has lost his last five decisions and is winless in six starts since picking up his most recent win on June 23. The 28-year-old had a streak of four straight quality starts snapped Friday, as he allowed four runs over seven innings in a loss to Kansas City. Porcello is 10-8 with a 4.19 ERA in 22 starts against the White Sox.

Walk-Offs

1. Boston INF Eduardo Nunez is 11-for-22 with six extra-base hits and nine RBIs in five games since being acquired from San Francisco.

2. Chicago starting pitchers have posted a 6.17 ERA and only four quality starts in 18 games since the All-Star break.

3. Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers is 12-for-28 since making his major-league debut July 25 and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, White Sox 4