Preview: White Sox at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox did not make any splashy moves at the trade deadline, but some tinkering around the edges is having a big impact on the offense. Rafael Devers and Eduardo Nunez will try to push the Red Sox to a fourth straight win when they host the Chicago White Sox in the second of a four-game set on Friday.

Devers made his major-league debut at Seattle on July 25 and is batting .406 through his first eight games after belting his third homer in Thursday’s 9-5 series-opening triumph. Nunez was picked up from the San Francisco Giants last week and is batting .481 with 10 RBIs in six games with his new team, helping Boston to open a two-game lead over the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East. The White Sox own the worst record in the AL at 41-65 but are getting a glimpse at the future and celebrated the return on Thursday of second baseman Yoan Moncada, who escaped a serious injury in a collision on Monday and returned after a two-game absence. Both teams will show off promising young lefties on Friday when Chicago’s Carlos Rodon opposes Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (1-4, 5.23 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3, 4.16)

Rodon is winless in his last four starts but is showing off premium stuff with 20 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings over his last two outings. The 24-year-old pitched well enough to win on Sunday against Cleveland but settled for a no-decision after allowing one run and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Rodon is making his second career start against Boston and took the loss in his first, yielding three runs in six frames.

Rodriguez (knee) is making his fourth start since coming off the disabled list and is still trying to find the form he showed prior to the injury. The Venezuela native did not complete six innings in any of his last three outings and allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks across four frames against Kansas City on Saturday. Rodriguez yielded four runs - three earned - is six innings in his only previous start against Chicago.

Walk-Offs

1. Red Sox RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring) could be activated off the 10-day DL on Saturday.

2. Chicago OF Willy Garcia will miss 4-6 weeks with a broken jaw suffered in a collision with Moncada earlier in the week.

3. Boston RHP Carson Smith (elbow surgery) is expected to begin a rehab assignment this weekend.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, White Sox 5