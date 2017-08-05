Preview: White Sox at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are taking advantage of their nine-game homestand by opening up a gap on the rest of the field in the American League East. The Red Sox will try to increase their advantage in the division and post a fifth consecutive victory when they host the Chicago White Sox in the third of a four-game series on Saturday.

Boston’s new additions of Eduardo Nunez and Rafael Devers are proving to be a big boost to the offense, but it was a piece off the bench doing the damage Friday when Mitch Moreland, who entered the game in the ninth inning, blasted a walk-off home run in the 11th inning. The offense’s recent success is a nice complement to the bullpen, which looked vulnerable earlier in the week against Cleveland but has turned in 8 ? scoreless innings in the first two games against Chicago. The White Sox might be seeing some signs of promise from top prospect Yoan Moncada, who recorded a pair of hits on Friday against his former team and played strong defense at second base. Moncada will try to keep it going on Saturday against Red Sox lefty Drew Pomeranz, while Chicago counters with veteran James Shields.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH James Shields (2-3, 6.19 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (10-4, 3.46)

Shields is struggling through a stretch of five straight outings without a quality start and was ripped for six runs and eight hits across six innings against Toronto on Monday. The California native served up three homers in that turn and has allowed 15 in 56 ? total innings. Nunez is 13-for-26 with three home runs in his career against Shields.

Pomeranz has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his last nine starts and is coming off a strong start against Kansas City on Sunday. The 28-year-old, who was on the San Diego Padres’ staff with Shields at the beginning of last season, yielded one run in 6 ? innings but did not factor into the decision against the Royals. Pomeranz struck out eight and scattered seven hits and one run over seven frames in a win at Chicago on May 31.

Walk-Offs

1. Red Sox RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday.

2. Chicago RF Avisail Garcia (sprained thumb) took batting practice on Friday.

3. Boston LHP David Price (elbow) has his planned throwing session on Friday cancelled due to lingering soreness.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 8, White Sox 4